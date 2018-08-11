PDP MLA to boycott Aug 15 function

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 10:
PDP MLA from Tral, Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Friday appealed the administration not to harass relatives of militants.
He said this move would have serious implications and it would further alienate the already depressed youth of south Kashmir.
Shah said he is really disturbed by the latest trend in which relatives and innocent young men are being picked up by forces in Tral.
“Police have made arrests from Seer, Gulshanpora, Laam, Nazneen Pora. Being a public representative, I am answerable to people but police didn’t listen to me, which is unfortunate. If the trend doesn’t stop, there will be more surge in militancy. It is better to have reconciliatory policy than the one based on revenge and avenge,” he said.
The PDP MLA said as a mark of protest, he would boycott the proceedings of upcoming August 15 function.
“What is the fault of relatives of militants? Why are you harassing them. You have to fight against militants and you should not target the family members of these militants. Late Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed was of the belief and opinion that families of militants should not be targeted,” he said and urged Governor N N Vohra to ensure families of militants are not targeted.
Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Tral township against the arrest spree.
Shops and business establishments remained closed in the town while traffic also remained off the roads.
Scores of people took to streets and pelted stones on army vehicles passing through the area to lodge their protest against random arrests.