PDP MLA quizzed for 3 days

Cooperated fully with Police: Aijaz
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 03:
A day before forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe looting of eight weapons by Special Police Officer (PSO) from PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad’s Mir residence in Srinagar, police questioned the legislator for three days.
Sources said police recorded MLA Aijaz Mir’s statement in connection with the loot of eight weapon from his Srinagar residence by SP Adil Bashir on Friday last.
They said the MLA, who represents Wachi constituency of Shopian, was questioned as to how long he knew the deserter SPO.
The PDP legislator confirmed that he recorded his statement before the police.
“It was a breach of trust on part of the SPO, who also hails from Zainapora area, my hometown. I am myself shocked over the breach of trust by the SPO. I have fully cooperated with the police and will cooperate in future also,” he said.
Police yesterday constituted SIT to investigate how the plan to loot weapons from the official residence of a legislator in Srinagar was executed by an SPO, who has now joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. (GNS)