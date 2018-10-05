PDP MLA alleges police harassment

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 4:
The PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir on Thursday alleged harassment by police during questioning over decamping of eight weapons by Special Police Officer (SPO) from his Srinagar resident last week.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by police has questioned the PDP MLA from Wachi Aijaz Ahmad Mir about the decamping of seven AK –rifles and a pistol by SPO Adil Bashir from his residence at Jawahar Nagar area in Srinagar last Friday.
Taking to Facebook, Mir alleged that a policeman abused him while levelling serious allegations and accusations against his family.
“Is this a policing? How can a Munshi (policeman) of Rajbagh police station abuse a legislator in front of dozens of other policemen? And then went on levelling serious allegations, accusations against his family as well. Is this how Police probes things here by humiliating even legislators and start levelling baseless allegations,” he wrote.
The SIT is investigating how the plan to loot weapons from the residence of PDP MLA was executed by SPO Adil Bashir, who has since joined Hizbul Mujahideen.