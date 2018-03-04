PDP ministers condemn politicization of rape and murder of minor girl

Any kind of political patronage will only embolden criminals: Akhtar
Culprits will be brought to book without fail: Altaf
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 3:
The PDP ministers Saturday condemned politicisation of rape and murder of minor girl in Asifa and asserted that probe would be taken to logical end and any kind of political patronage would only embolden the criminals.
“It is highly deplorable that divisive politics is being played by some people over the most reprehensible act of rape and murder of an innocent girl, which has brought a bad name to the whole society,” Minister for Works and government spokesman, Naeem Akhtar said in a statement.
8-year-old nomad girl Asifa Bano of Rasana village of Kathua had gone missing on January 10 and her body with torture and violence marks was recovered on January 17. The girl was sexually abused by his captors before being killed.
The Crime Branch, which is probing minor girl’s abduction, rape and murder, has arrested three people including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) for their involvement in the crime.
Referring to protests in support of accused by rightwing Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM) and support extended to them by two BJP ministers, Akhtar said, “Instead of trying to whip up communal passions over this shameful criminal act, and try to hamper the investigations, the law enforcing agencies should be allowed to bring the criminals to justice to restore the confidence of the people. The dangerous attempts of polarizing the situation in the otherwise tolerant and inclusive Jammu region over a dastardly criminal act need to be seen through and discouraged at every level”.
Expressing dismay over the fingers being raised on J&K police, Akhtar said police is known for its investigative skills and nobody can question their professional capabilities. “One must remember that it is the same police force which is making supreme sacrifices to ensure peace and security in the State.”
“Ironically, the same politicians who are today questioning the professional capabilities of the police force and want it to be kept out of investigations into Kathua incident, make a beeline to offer tributes when any men of the police force is killed while fighting elements inimical to peace,” he said.
The PDP minister said there can’t be double-standards in valuing the responsibilities of this key institution in one breath and demeaning the same institution in another breath.
“Whether it is J&K Police or for that matter any other investigating agency, they will catch up with the criminal and bring him to justice as such individuals are a cancer for the whole society,” he said.
“If innocent Asifa fell victim to a felon today, tomorrow it can be anybody’s daughter or sister. Any kind of political patronage will only embolden such criminals to have their way,” he said.
Akhtar said any effort to destabilize the peace and tranquillity in Jammu region for political gains would only lead to dangerous hostility and an economic disaster.
The minister said the civil society in Jammu should rise to the occasion and not allow any drift in the situation, which could only lead to a destabilizing scenario with huge economic and social costs.
Meanwhile, Minister for Education Syed Altaf Bukhari has said the investigations into rape and murder of minor girl in Kathua is being carried out in a very professional manner and would be brought to its logical end very soon.
“I don’t think there is any scope for playing politics on this issue,” Bukhari told reporters on sidelines of a function at Kothibagh Higher Secondary school, here.
He said case has already been handed over to the Crime Branch, which is doing a thorough investigation.
“People should avoid giving any political and religious colour to such unfortunate incident. There will be no compromise on any angle of the investigations and the culprits will be brought to book without any fail,” he remarked.
Asked about demands of handing over the case to CBI, Bukhari emphasized that the Crime Branch is already seized of the matter and would conclude the investigations in a time bound manner.
“I assure you on behalf of the government that we will not fail to deliver justice in this matter,” he added.
Bukhari, however, appealed people not to give the incident a political or religious colour and as culprits responsible for the un¬fortunate rape and murder case of the minor would not be spared and brought to book.
