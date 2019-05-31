PDP member makes it to LAHDC, NC shunts out Congress

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In a significant development on Thursday National Conference and PDP entered into an agreement to form local Government in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, thus ousting the Congress party that was part of the Council.

The decision of National Conference to oust Congress members and include instead of PDP member in the Council has come after the NC and PDP backed Independent candidate Sajad Hussain lost the Ladakh Parliament seat to his rival BJP candidate from Leh. It is believed that Congress leader Asghar Karbali divided the votes and paved the victory for BJP candidate after jumping into the fray as Independent candidate despite his Congress party had fielded a candidate.

NC candidate for LAHDC Kargil Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor, Feroz Khan on Thursday issued a formal order under section 33 (2) of LAHDC re-allocating the business of executive councillors. Keeping Congress head councillors at arm’s length, Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor inducted People’s Democratic Party (PDP) head councillor Muhammad Ali Chandan and assigned him the business of Health, Revenue, Agriculture, Forest and soil conservation, wild life and Industrial Training Institute. Besides PDP member Chandan, three NC members who have become the part of business of executive council included Aga Syed Mujtaba, Aga Syed Abbas Rizvi and Engineer Punchok Tashi.