PDP meet takes stock of preparations for foundation day ceremony

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to review the party functioning and take stock of the preparations for its foundation day ceremony, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday held meeting of its central Kashmir’s leadership.

Party spokesman in a statement said the meeting was held under the chairmanship of vice president Abdul Rahman Veeri at party head office here.

Veeri, according to the spokesman, sought details from the party functionaries over the ground situation and measures being taken in the assembly segments of central Kashmir which include Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam for strengthening of the party at the grass roots.

He also took stock of the preparations being made in view of the party’s 20th foundation day which is being celebrated on July 28, this year. Veeri stressed for more active participation of the PDP supporters and functionaries to make the foundation day ceremony a successful event.

Party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura while speaking in the meeting said that the party in unison again pledges to follow the agenda for which foundation of the PDP was laid in the year 1999 by the party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.