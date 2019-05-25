PDP loses 43 of 46 assembly segments in Valley in LS polls

May 25, 2019 | YawarHussain

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost 43 assembly constituencies out 46 in the Kashmir in the elections to three parliament seats in Valley, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

As per official figures, the PDP lost 13 assembly segments out of 16 in south Kashmir, where from PDP President Mehbooba Mufti suffered second electoral defeat of her political career.

In 2014 Assembly election, PDP had won 12 seats from south Kashmir including the assembly seat of Anantnag in which the party trailed behind Congress by 636 votes in this parliament election.

The assembly segments lost by PDP in this parliament election in south Kashmir include Anantnag, Shangus, Kokernag, Pahalgam, Tral, Pampore, Wachi, Dooru, Kulgam, Homeshalibugh, Devsar, Noorabad and Shopian.

The PDP has a lead of 16 votes in Bijbehara assembly constituency represented by party Vice President and former minister Abdul RehmanVeeri.

In Pulwama assembly constituency, PDP has lead of 120 votes over rival National Conference while in Rajpora assembly the PDP managed a lead of 394 votes over NC.

In Kulgam assembly segment, the PDP could not secure a lead even though party’s leader from the area NazirLaway is a RajyaSabha member.

In Srinagar parliament comprising 15 assembly segments spread over Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, the PDP could not won a single assembly segment this time around in stark contrast to seven seats the party had won in 2014 Assembly polls.

In Srinagar district which has eight assembly segments, the party has lost all the segments this time around in comparison to the 2014 assembly elections when the party had won five seats.

The party was also trailing in Assembly segments of three former ministers, AseiaNaqash, Mohammad Ashraf Mir and GhulamNabiHanjura in Hazratbal, Sonwar and Charar-i-Sharief respectively.

The two former PDP ministers Javaid Mustafa Mir and Syed AltafBukhari, who have quit the party, also dented the party in their assembly segments of Chadoora and AmiraKadal.

In Zadibal assembly segment represented in the last Assembly by Abid Ansari on PDP ticket, the PDP is trailing as Abid has switched sides and is now associated with Peoples Conference.

In Batmaloo assembly segment, the PDP is trailing behind NC. The party had secured a lead in the segment in 2017 by-poll to Srinagar parliament seat.

In Baramulla parliament seat, PDP lost all 15 assembly segments. The party had won seven Assembly seats in 2014 assembly elections.

The PDP even trailed in Baramulla, the home assembly segment of former LokSabha member and party’s patron MuzzafarHussainBaig by 939 votes to AwamiIttihad Party (AIP) President Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

The assembly segment was represented in last assembly by Baig’s brother and PDP leader JavaidBaig.

Since the fall of PDP-BJP coalition government in June last year, the PDP witnessed major desertions in north Kashmir with two former ministers—Imran Reza Ansari and Syed BasharatBukhari—along with former MLA Gulmarg Mohammad Abbas Wani resigning from the party.

Besides, former party leaders Raja Aijaz Ali from Uri and YasirReshi also rebelled against the party.

The party’s two prominent faces in north Kashmir including former cabinet minister Abdul Haq Khan (Lolab) and incumbent RajyaSabha member Mir Mohammad Fayaz from Kupwara have also failed to secure leads for the party from their respective assembly segments in this parliament election.