PDP left Jammu to benefit of BJP: Akbar Lone

March 24, 2019 | M T Rasool

National Conference senior leader and parliamentary candidate for Baramullla-Kupwara constituency Muhmmad Akbar Lone Sunday said that People's Democratic Party is a creation of BJP and left two Jammu seats to benefit them politically.

Lone was speaking to media on the sidelines of election rally here in north Kahsmir's Bandipora district.

Lone said that PDP boosted BJP and they are helping them now in Jammu.

He said that there is no friendly contest between Congress and NC.

Congress is more dangerous than BJP and we have tough contest with Congress than BJP.

Terming Farooq Abdullah's announcement as 'political', Lone said that he (Farooq Abdullah) used the term 'friendly contest' in political sense as there is no such contest on ground.