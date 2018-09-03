PDP led Govt failed to address vital public issues: Workers tell Mehbooba

Party president chairs workers meet in Jammu
Party president chairs workers meet in Jammu
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Sept 2:
Scores of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers today expressed their dismay—picking up loopholes in the previous PDP led government.
“Our government failed to address vital issues of pubic importance,” workers told Peoples Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu.
Mufti was chairing a meeting of party workers and leaders of three districts, ahead of Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections.
The meeting was attended by all the district presidents, zonal presidents, youth wing president, and women wing of three districts like Jammu, Kathua and Samba.
During the meeting, some of the PDP leaders expressed their dismay over the “arrogant” behaviour of some of previous ministers in PDP-BJP government.
“Our lane was kept unattended. I conveyed the same to ex-minister Asiya Naqash but she did not listen to it,” alleged one of the Jammu based leader while speaking in the meeting before Mehbooba Mufti. “We have failed to address public importance issues during out previous government.”
Another woman leader alleged that the party needs to be strengthened at the grass root level so that the coming Panchayati and Urban Local Body elections can be contested and won. She, however, suggested some measures needed to strengthen.
Why BJP remained silent when they were in Government with PDP and never raised their voice about discrimination with Jammu? They never raised their voice in meetings like Coordination Committee; PDP insiders quoted former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as saying in the workers meeting at her residence in Jammu.
“We could have formed Govt with Congress. And that Government would have completed six years of rule in Jammu and Kashmir. But, we preferred to give representation to Jammu in Government and hence, formed Government in alliance with BJP as they had mandate from Jammu with 25 legislators,” the PDP leader quoted his party president as saying.
PDP sources told Rising Kashmir that former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti would also meet party leaders in Jammu and on September 4, she will chair a meeting of district party leaders in Rajouri.
On September 5th, party insiders said, Mehbooba Mufti would go to Poonch where she will hold meeting with the PDP workers and leaders with regard to Urban Local Body and Panchayat elections. Later, Mufti Mufti will leave for Srinagar via Mughal Road.
As per the official statement, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said PDP always ensured equitable growth and development of all the three regions of the state and strived to take the state towards the new horizons of tranquility and harmony.
PDP President while addressing the legislators, district and zonal presidents of the Jammu, Samba and Kathua stated that the party stitched the common ground with the BJP and formed the government in the state with a sole motive to respect the mandate accorded by the people of the region to the BJP.
“While being in Government, the PDP left with no stone unturned to ensure that all the three regions of the State get equitable growth and development and didn’t allow any wedge between any of the region to take place,” Mehbooba said in her address.
She further stated that after the PDP assumed office, the party prioritized its efforts to get the State out of the Governance deficit and take up the protect were needed both in Jammu as well as in Kashmir.
“Jammu as well as Kashmir Valley witnessed a massive development in the sectors of education, rural development, construction of highways, roads and bridges, construction of hostels, colleges, establishment of two cluster universities in Jammu and in Srinagar, scarping of the stamp duties for women of Jammu and Kashmir and revival of the sports in all the three regions of the state,” said PDP President during the meeting.
She further asked the party cadres to work tirelessly to secure the state’s secular fabric from any assault and not to allow anyone to communalize the situation.
“There are measures needed to be taken to make masses aware about the vision PDP has given for the state to restore its identity and foil the attempts that are aimed to tear is secular character apart,” Mehbooba stated.
Pertinently, according to the party spokesperson, over 100 party functionaries who attended the meet which include Sudhir Choudary, MLC, Faqeer Chand, General Secretary, Choudhary Hameed- chief coordinator, three state secretaries- Rasheed Malik, Deeepak Handa, Amrik Singh Reen. From PAC committee Ramesh Koul and Faleel Singh attended the meet besides other leaders which include Ved Majahan, Daman Baseen, Satpal Charakh, Narider Singh Raina, Sardar Surinder Singh, Rajinder Manhas, Ramesh Singh Salathia, Vijay dogra, Surjeet Kaur and several others.