PDP leaders visit Afzal’s residence, express solidarity with family

Srinagar, Mar 3:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegation on Sunday visited the residence of Qazi Mohammad Afzal to condole his demise and express solidarity with the bereaved family.
PDP Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, senior leader Nizam-ud-din Bhat and party leaders visited Late Afzal’s residence in Ganderbal and expressed grief over his demise.
The leaders descried him as a people’s beloved who tirelessly worked for the upliftment of the downtrodden and poorest of the poor.
In a condolence message, the leaders termed him a noble personality who was known for his public welfare commitments in his district continued to be among his people till his last breath.
The leaders also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.