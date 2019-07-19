PDP leader's PSO shot dead in Anantnag

July 19, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a personal security officer (PSO) of PDP leader, Sajad Mufti at Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on Friday.

The incident occurred when the leader was offering Friday prayers inside a mosque in Baba Mohalla area here.

Reports said that the PSO, Farooq Ahmed, was on guard duty outside the mosque when unknown men fired three bullets at him and fled with his service rifle.

The injured cop was taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have launched manhunt to nab the attackers.

Medical Superintendent sub district hospital Bijbehara said, "The victim had bullet wounds in his chest and he was brought dead to the hospital."