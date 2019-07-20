PDP leader's PSO shot dead by militants

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Militants on Friday shot dead a personal security officer of a PDP leader in Anantnag district, police said.

The incident took place when Mufti Sajad, a PDP leader and a relative of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, had gone to a mosque in Bijbehara to offer congregational prayers, a police official said.

The militants killed the PDP leader's PSO Farooq Ahmad, who was standing outside the mosque, by opening fire on him from close range, he said, adding that the PDP leader is reportedly safe.

The area has been cordoned off and a search launched to nab militants, the official said.

Medical superintendent Sub District Hospital, Bejbhera, Dr Showkat, said that the policeman received bullet wounds in his chest and was brought dead to the hospital.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said that one AK-47 has been also snatched by the militant from the slain cop.

A police spokesperson said that they paid homage to the constable and a wreath laying ceremony was held at district police lines (DPL) Anantnag.

Senior police officers including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, DIG South Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag and other officers from central armed police force (CAPF) laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains of the deceased.

Farooq is survived by elderly father, brother, wife, 12-year old son Mohsin Farooq, 7-year old son Faisal Farooq and 2 year old son Zaid Farooq.