PDP leaders meet to devise strategy to rejuvenate party

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 09:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the plans to rejuvenate the party at the grass root level.
The general secretaries, district presidents and senior leaders of the party attended the meeting, which was presided over by PDP Vice President Abdul RehmanVeeri.
The meeting discussed the issues being confronted by the people and the party.
The meeting took suggestions from the party functionaries for devising a future course of action for the party’s rejuvenationand to highlighting the issues that merit party immediate attention.
Talking to Rising Kashmir PDP Vice President Abdul RhemanVeerisaid the meeting was held to galvanize the party cadres at the grass root level.
“In the coming days, the zonal leaders along with district level office bearers will be meeting the party president Mehbooba Mufti,” he said.
Veeri said the party would be taking a review of each area in the meetings to be chaired by party president for understanding and solving the problems of the people.
Earlier in the meeting, Veeri told the party leaders that PDP founder late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed stood up against all odds to secure a better tomorrow for younger generation.
“The masses all across the state have been guiding the PDP to shun the path of comfort and not to substitute words for actions,” he told them.
Veeri said the party would fightfor the welfare of the people and never allow anyone to barter the interests of the State.
“During PDP-led government, the State witnessed a new era of equitable development,” he claimed.
Veeri said from regularising 60,000 daily wagers to making fast track recruitments, from making the availability of ration to people in abundance to the opening of the closed power corridors for the people, PDP remained in the forefront.
PDP Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir told Rising Kashmir that meetings of district level office bearers would start from October 20 onwards.
“Today’s meeting was called to chalk out a schedule for conducting party meeting at the district levels,” he said.
The PDP leaders in the meeting while emphasizing on the need to protect the special position of the state said any attempt aimed at the dilution of the special position of the State needs to be thwarted.
The PDP has lost its base and stronghold in south Kashmir comprising four districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama after 2016 unrest following killing of Hizb commander BurhanWani.
