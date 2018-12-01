PDP leaders join NC in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsPoonch, Nov 30:
Several leaders from People's Democratic Party including its block president joined National Conference in Poonch.
According to a statement, youth NC’s provincial president, Ajaz Jan, welcomed the new entrants into the party fold.
In this meeting, PDPs block president Nangali Sahib, Chowdhary Mohammad Amin Kalas joined NC alongwith his team of supporters, the spokesman added.
Jan, as per the statement, said the joining will further strengthen the position of NC in Poonch district.
Addressing the gathering, Jan said that a large number of political workers from other parties have joined NC in Poonch in last couple of months which is a very healthy sign for party.
He said that NC is all set to show its political muscle power from Poonch in the ensuing polls.
He also castigated BJP led Government of India for allegedly befooling people of Pir Panjal region on the name of railway project.
" Railway line from Jammu to Poonch via Rajouri has always remained a dream for people of this far flung and border tension hit area," Jan said while remaining Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the promise about this railway line made with people of Rajouri and Poonch during his two rallies held in Rajouri and Poonch in 2014.
Jan asked GoI to finalise the process and to announce this much awaited railway line project.