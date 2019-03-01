PDP leader Yudvir Singh resigns from party

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, February 28 :
A large number of PDP prominent members and activists led by Bhaderwah Zonal President Thakur Yudhvir Singh on Thursday resigned from the party after serving in the party for at least 20 years.
According to a local news agency. KNO, Thakur Yudhvir Singh while addressing the media said, "I have served the party for the last more than 20 years without any vested interest.
Earlier, I personally had several meetings with Party President in Srinagar as well as her recent visit to Jammu wherein, we have apprised Mehbooba about the serious matter including the most important issue pertaining to announcement of Hindu mandate for Bhaderwah constituency which is overlooked by the party President best known to her."
“After observing non seriousness at the end of the party, my conscious will not allow me to remain continue in the party more as the fact that the PDP is not interested in resolving the issues which had been apprised Mehbooba Mufti personally on various occasions,” he alleged.(KNO)