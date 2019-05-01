PDP leader visits SKIMS, prays for Geelani’s recovery

May 01, 2019 |

Peoples Democratic Party senior leader, Nazir Ahmed Itoo Tuesday prayed for the immediate recovery of ailing veteran leader Syed Ali Geelani.

Itoo visited the Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura where the veteran resistance leader, Syed Ali Geelani is admitted at ICU and enquired about his health and well-being, expressed best wishes for his early recovery.

Geelani, after complaining of pain in his body, was on Tuesday admitted at SKIMS where he is under the supervision of the doctors for the necessary treatment.

Itoo according to sources interacted with Geelani for half an hour and wished him good health and speedy recovery. Geelani according to doctors had abdominal infection. They said that Geelani is not on Oxygen support and is stable.