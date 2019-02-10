PDP leader visits Guru’s family

Rising Kashmir NewsSopore, Feb 9:
Amid restrictions, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Engineer Nazir Ahmed Itoo visited the family of slain Muhammad Afzal Guru at Dobgah Sopore on Saturday.
Itoo, according to party sources, visited the family on the directions of party president Mehbooba Mufti.
Sources said PDP delegation led by Nazir Ahmed Itoo visited Sopore and expressed sympathies with Afzal Guru’s family.
He prayed for the departed soul and appealed Government of India (GoI) to return the mortal remains of Guru on humanitarian grounds.
“It is not only obligation but also mandatory for GoI to handover body of any accused to the family. Animosity ends with the death of a person. Delhi should return the mortal remains of Afza Guru without any delay,” Itoo told reporters.
He said denying Afzal’s mortal remains of to his family has hurt the sentiments of people of Kashmir.