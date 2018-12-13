About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDP leader from Uri resigns

Published at December 13, 2018 05:43 PM 0Comment(s)678views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar
Peoples Democratic Party leader and former Indian Police Service officer Raja Aijaz Ali Thursday resigned from the party becoming fifth leader to do so since last two weeks.
 
Ali in a letter to PDP President Mehbooba Mufti stated that his workers in the constituency have been asking him to sever his ties with the party as they felt ignored by the previous PDP led government.
 
He said the anger among his workers accentuated after the recently conducted Panchayat elections which the PDP boycotted.
 
Ali had earlier contested and lost the election from Uri assembly segment against National Conference's Muhammad Shafi Uri.
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top