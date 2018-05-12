PDP lauds CM’s decision of scrapping stamp duty on transfer of property to women

‘Mehbooba ensured empowerment of women’ says party
Srinagar:
People’s Democratic Party (PD) chief spokesperson, Rafi Ahmad Mir has lauded the decision of chief minister for taking a path breaking initiative in line of empowerment of women where a blanket exemption of stamp duty on transfer of property has been granted to women.
Lauding the decision taken in the state cabinet, PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir in a statement issued to KNS termed this decision desire of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to empower the women socially in terms of property rights.
He said that delivering on her promise to empower women, this move by the Chief Minister is a path breaking decision that will ensure that they are given their due right in the property.
Mir said that with this J&K also becomes the first state to incorporate such a practice which ensures the legal empowerment to the women in property matters.
Terming women to be the foundation of a strong and civilized society, Mir said that this was a desire of the Chief Minister to see the women empowered and as a matter of gratitude, the state government has taken this visionary decision.
He hoped that other states also take women empowerment initiatives to ensure their social and economic well-being.