PDP in ruins: Governor

August 01, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday said former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's party is in ruins.

While launching the musical fountains at the SKICC, Malik said, “Mehbooba is visiting different places in Kashmir as her party is in complete ruins."

“Let Mehbooba visit places, she needs it as her party is in ruins,” he said.

Commenting on rumours about abrogation of Articles 35(A) and 370, Governor said people should not pay heed to rumours of any decision on special status of the state as nothing is going to happen.

“Youth in Kashmir have always been neglected and now all the happiness will be returned to them,” he said.

“In Kashmir, there is no source of entertainment through which youth will remain engaged. There are no cinema halls,” he said.

He said youth in old city are suffering badly and “we are trying best to provide youth facilities and happiness.”

"Free tickets will be provided to kids upto 12 years and handicap persons to visit the laser musical fountains. Till August 15, we will give free tickets to everyone in the state including from other states. In future, we will provide free tickets to everyone,” the Governor said.

He advised people not to pay heed to rumours. “Everything is fine, everything is normal".

The Governor inaugurated musical fountain show at the back lawns of SKICC. Advisors Kumar, Skandan, Sharma and Divisional commissioner, Baseer Khan, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.