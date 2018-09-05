PDP hopeful that Guv will call all-party meet on holding ULB polls

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday said it was hopeful that new Jammu Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will convene an all-party meeting on holding urban local body and panchayat elections in the state.
"(When I was) in government, I had called an all-party meeting to discuss ULB/Panchayat elections and majority of the parties had opposed holding of elections at that time. We expected that the governor too would have called an All Party meet where everyone would put forward their view point," PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was quoted as saying on party's official twitter handle.
The tweets came a little over an hour after the National Conference announced that it would not participate in these elections in view of the prevailing situation in the valley caused by the legal challenge to Article 35-A of the Constitution.
"The core group (of NC) unanimously decided that the National Conference will not participate in these elections unless and until the government of India and the state government clarify their positions in this regard and take effective steps for protection of Article 35-A in and outside the courts," NC president Farooq Abdullah said after the meeting here.
However, in a second tweet, Mehbooba Mufti said, "We are still hopeful about that meet and would share our opinion with all the parties so that a consensus is built." she added. (PTI)