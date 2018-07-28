About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDP holds “Raising Day” function of party in Srinagar

Published at July 28, 2018 12:16 PM 0Comment(s)1398views


PDP holds “Raising Day” function of party in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A gathering of workers besides the top brass of leaders have turned up at the “Raising Day” function of People Democratic Party (PDP) at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar on Saturday.

All top leaders of the party, baring a few, have turned up in the function dispelling the rumours of any wide rift in the party. 

Reports said that most likely the PDP top brass would meet after convention this afternoon to discuss the future of disgruntled leaders in the party besides taking some other important decisions.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top