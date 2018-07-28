PDP holds “Raising Day” function of party in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A gathering of workers besides the top brass of leaders have turned up at the “Raising Day” function of People Democratic Party (PDP) at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar on Saturday.
All top leaders of the party, baring a few, have turned up in the function dispelling the rumours of any wide rift in the party.
Reports said that most likely the PDP top brass would meet after convention this afternoon to discuss the future of disgruntled leaders in the party besides taking some other important decisions.