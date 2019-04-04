PDP holds public meetings in Batamaloo, Khaniyar

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday reiterated its pledge to defeat the communal and divisive elements during coming elections, stating that the forthcoming polls will be crucial for the future discourse of the state.

According to the party, spokesperson addressing party convention at Srinagar’s Batamaloo and Khanyar on Wednesday PDP General Secretary Hanjura said that the "repressive measures and iron fist approach are being rigorously implemented and people are threatened, intimated and harassed by the government in every possible manner."



The PDP General Secretary added that the party will remain in the forefront and keep sternly opposing any move aimed at harassing, suppressing and targeting the people of the state.

According to the spokesperson, the party General Secretary said that the ban on Jamat-e- Islami will further shrink the space for politics and dialogue and it seems that government of India is implementing every measure which is aimed to subjugate the people of the state. Hanjura said, "Due to a ruthless smear campaign launched against the people of Kashmir, Kashmiri students outside JK are targeted, traders harassed all across and inside Kashmir religious outfits are banned with clerics bundled in jails like criminals."

Addressing the conventions, PDP Srinagar District President and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam reiterated PDP’s stand vis-a-vis banning the socio-political and religious organisation- Jamaat-e- Islami, and JKLF. Alam termed banning such organisations as undemocratic, unconstitutional and an attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims all across.