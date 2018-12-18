PDP holds protest inside Civil Secretariat against Pulwama killings

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 17:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders on Monday held a noisy protest demonstration in Civil Secretariat here against killing of civilian in Pulwama by the security forces.
The PDP leaders led by MLC Firdous Tak, Yawar Mir, Aijaz Mir and others assembled in the secretariat premises, and held demonstration carrying placards.
Shouting slogans against the killing of innocent civilians in Kashmir, they urged Governor Satya Paul Malik to take measures to stop civilians killings in Kashmir.
They protested in front of the two Advisors to Governor, Khurshid Ganaie and KK Sharma, and Chief Secretary VVR Subramanian.
“Innocent people are being killed in Kashmir to please RSS and BJP. Government and civil administration are in deep slumber over innocent killings,” alleged PDP MLC Firdous Tak,
He further said: “I feel that the central Government is drawing sadistic pleasure out of innocent killings. The Central government, by using forces, is using the force to fulfill long desire of RSS and BJP.”
He demanded that the guilty must be punished and asked the Governor to intervene to bring back calm and peace in Kashmir valley.