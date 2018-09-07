PDP holds party’s central Kashmir meet

Veeri pitches for sustained contact with workers, activists
Srinagar, Sep 6:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday held a detailed meeting of its legislators, district and zone presents of Central Kashmir at its Srinagar head office.
The meeting presided over by party’s vice -President Abdul Rahman Veeri also witnessed the participation of senior PDP leaders and former ministers including Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Asiya Naqqash, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Khurshid Alam and district presidents of Budgam and Ganderbal.
Chairing the meet, party’s vice-president Abdul Rahman Veeri called for the unanimous efforts in strengthening the party at the grassroots, asking the party functionaries to establish constant, persistent and sustained contact with the workers and activists on ground. He added that the PDP always prioritised its efforts in addressing the woes faced by the masses in the state and that the party will continue to remain connected with its ground workers and activists so that to highlight and resolve the hardships they face on daily basis.
The meeting also held discussions at threadbare over the present political situation in Jammu and Kashmir while emphasising to take all necessary measures for the mitigation of the issues pertaining to the state at large.
Veeri also asked the Governor Administration to complete the projects taken up by the PDP government in the state on priority. He added that by completion of these projects, the state government could provide a sigh of relief to the masses across the state.