PDP holds meet of its Sgr leadership to devise strategy

Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday held a meeting of its functionaries from Srinagar at the party’s head office here in which party’s strategy for the coming elections was discussed at threadbare.

The official spokesperson said several Corporators of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, who recently joined the PDP, also attended the meet and suggested various measures needed to register a massive win in state’s summer capital during the coming parliament elections slated for next month.

As per the spokesperson the meeting was chaired by PDP’s senior leader, party’s State Secretary and Ex MLA Batamaloo Noor Mohammad Sheikh who while addressing the party functionaries termed the PDP as the only political force in the state that has remained in the forefront to pitch for the resolution of Kashmir issue through dialogue and reconciliation and in government addressed the development deficit of Srinagar on priority.

The PDP leader further asked the party functionaries and workers to step up their activities and hold constant consultations with ground level workers and activists at their respective constituencies.