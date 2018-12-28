PDP holds meet in south Kashmir

Our Govt withdrew over 12000 FIRs against youth: Veeri
Our Govt withdrew over 12000 FIRs against youth: Veeri
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 27:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri Thursday said PDP-led government in the State successfully withdrew more than 12000 FIRs against the youth.
Addressing a meeting of PDP’s senior leaders including former ministers and legislators of south Kashmir at Dak Bungalow Anantnag, Veeri, who chaired the meeting, said the party’s earnest efforts in making Jammu Kashmir a hub of peace and tranquility could be gauged by the fact that on all fronts, the PDP government in the State empowered youth and was successful in withdrawing more than 12000 FIRs registered against the youngsters.
He said the main aim and objective of PDP was to guarantee peace and stability in the State.
“The party accorded a dignified life to these youth who were bundled in jails and PDP gave them a reason to put their lives back on track and prosper,” Veeri said. “The fact is that PDP is the only platform that gave voice to the people by providing the only viable and credible alternative to the people of Jammu Kashmir.”
In his address, the PDP Vice President asked the leaders to focus on their respective constituencies and remain connected with people, party activists, and workers on the ground.
He said the PDP founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed laid the foundation of the party by investing his six decades of political experience and was successful in making PDP a guiding force in Jammu Kashmir’s political landscape.
Veeri said when PDP formed the government in the State post-2002 polls for the first time, a major change was witnessed in both the political as well as in the administrative set up of the State.
“PDP is the only party which has been keeping all three regions of the State intact and united while prioritizing for the equitable growth and fulfillment of the regional aspirations all across,” Veeri said.
He said PDP President Mehbooba Mufti had been treading the same path which was shown to the people by her father and the party would scale new heights under her able leadership.
The PDP Vice President said despite the medley of the internal troubles within the coalition, the PDP-led government always stood at the forefront to ensure that the State’s interests weren’t bartered against for petty power.
He said the remonstrance by the PDP against any injustice perpetrated against the people of the State was known to all and the guiding principle set by party’s founder Sayeed would act as a torchbearer for the PDP’s future course of action as well.
The leaders present in the meeting also resolved to make PDP a vibrant force in the State once again and democratize its mission so that Kashmir could be saved from the present apocalyptic situation.
PDP leaders Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy, Parliament Member Nazir Ahmad Laway, Abdul Gaffar Sofi, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Khalil Bandh, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Bhat, Syed Farooq Andrabi, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rahim Rather, and Abdul Majeed Padder were present in the meeting.