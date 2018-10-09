About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDP holds high-level meet, to discuss party issues at grass root level    

Published at October 09, 2018 05:01 PM 0Comment(s)972views


PDP holds high-level meet, to discuss party issues at grass root level    

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday held a high-level meeting to discuss the issues being confronted by the people and measures that needed to be taken to further strengthen the party at the grass root level. 

The meeting was held between general secretaries, district presidents and senior leaders of the party. The meeting was chaired by PDP vice president, Abdul Rehman Veeri. 

PDP chief spokesperson, Rafi Ahmad Mir said the meeting was called to chalk out a schedule for conducting party meeting at the district level.

“The meetings at district level would start from October 20,” Mir said.

