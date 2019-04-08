PDP holds election rally in Sonawari

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said that the victory of its candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha Constituency Abdul Qayoom Wani will be a compliment for thousands of teachers, middle class and low paid employees of the state.

A PDP spokesperson said that addressing people in Trigam Sonwari, senior PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar hailed the services of Abdul Qayoom Wani, stating that he dedicated his entire life for the spread of education in Jammu and Kashmir and guided the teaching fraternity in the state at large.

Acknowledging their contributions in spreading knowledge in the state, Akhtar said that it is due to the earnest and selfless efforts of the teachers who worked in spite of the trying circumstances and made Jammu and Kashmir a hub of knowledge and education. He added that it is due to the hectic efforts of the teachers that the state at present has the distinction of having 67 per cent literacy rate. “It will be a great day for the knowledge sector of the state when Abdul Qayoom Wani goes to the parliament. He will not only become the voice of the state but of all sections of the society. His election as the leader of the teaching community also is the reply to those who want to divide Kashmir community into various classes and sects,” said Akhtar in his address.

He added that teacher benefits everybody and students of all sections irrespective of their cast, creed and colour, sectarian allegiances. “Victory of Abdul Qayoom Wani will be a message of unity and inclusiveness from Kashmir. Every person who has a dream to see Jammu and Kashmir a hub of knowledge, wisdom, harmony and tranquillity must vote for Wani,” Akhtar said.

The PDP leader was flanked by Vice President Bandipora Sheikh Nazir Ahmad, Zonal President Imtiyaz Reshi, other senior leaders Advocate Abdul Majeed, Farooq Ahmad, Mehraj Rather and Mohammad Jamaal