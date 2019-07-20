PDP holds day-long convention at Khanyar

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior party leaders, functionaries pledge to take party’s mission forward

A day-long workers convention of Khanyar assembly segment was held on Friday by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with senior party leaders and functionaries attending the event.

According to the party spokesman, chaired by party Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri, hundreds of workers and activists of the party attended the convention and resolved to carry forward its mission and agenda to the ground.

Veeri in his address asked the party functionaries to work with greater coordination and strengthen the party on the ground. He added that at this crucial juncture of history it is the PDP alone that has the ability to steer the ship to the shore and take Jammu and Kashmir to new scales of peace and prosperity.

He said that time has proven beyond doubt that the PDP has stood steadfast every time against all odds to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir’s core interests and no to allow the nefarious miscreants to go scot-free. He added that the PDP emerged on state’s political scene as a just voice of the perturbed people of the state who were yearning for change so that they could heave a sigh of relief.

PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura in his address stated the PDP has always been a staunch advocate of political process for the resolution of Kashmir and has been asking the Government of India to hold meaningful dialogue with Hurriyat, Pakistan and with other stakeholders. “At the time when polls in 2002 were held, it was beyond one’s expectation that a party with mere 16 seats will form the government and revolutionize the system of governance, open Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road, scarp POTA and ensure a sense of safety amongst the people,” said Hanjura. He added that it is certain that the PDP will once again bounce back and burst into the scenes, forming government once the polls are held in the state.

Senior PDP leader and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam in his address stated that people are well aware of the policies of the PDP and how the party has always preferred its principles over power and didn't allow BJP to take any inroads on the constitutional position of the state.

He added that the state of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Republic secured its unique position and same cannot in any way be contested in any court of law. He also flayed the recent remarks of Congress leader Vikramadatiya Singh on July 13, 1931, terming it reflection of a frustrated mindset and akin to the hurting sentiments of Muslims not only in Kashmir but in the entire Muslim world.

He also sought government’s attention in waiving off the Artisan loan as the floods of the 2014 have wrecked havoc in their lives and they aren’t able to repay their loans. Alam said that he would continue to strive for the well being of Khanyar constituency and will remain in the forefront to address the woes of its people.

Senior PDP leaders who were present on the occasion include Aga Syed Mohsin Mustafa, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Anjum Fazili, Asiya Naqash, Dr Ali Mohammad, Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Ajaz Qureshi, Ghulam Nabi, Haji Mohd. Ashraf, Abdul Qayoom, Ali Muhammad Bhat, Mohammad Shafi Kundangar and several others.