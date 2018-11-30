PDP hits streets against SAC’s decision to turn JK Bank into PSU

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 29:
As the debate around curtailing of autonomy of J&K bank rages on, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday hit the streets of Srinagar against Governor led State Administrative Council’s decision of turning the bank into a Public Sector Undertaking.
Chanting anti-administration slogans the PDP workers and leaders took out a protest rally from party headquarters at Polo-View. While marching toward Press Enclave, Residency Road police stopped the rally and didn’t allow them to move forward.
Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the protest PDP leader and incumbent MLC Naeem Akhter asked the Governor to immediately withdraw the SAC order or face a “mass protest”.
“Bureaucrats have a tendency to think that they are viceroys of Kashmir. They believe they are smarter than everybody else,” Akhter said, adding that “Kashmir is not a colony but just a part of India.”
“There are some good officers also but some officers tend to supervise and create controversies,” he said.
Naeem said the party urges the Governor to withdraw the order failing which the newly elected government on the very first day would take it down.
“We hope that Governor will immediately withdraw the order in the larger public interest,” Akhter added.
Seconding Akther, PDP Srinagar district president and MLC Khurshid Alam termed the SAC decision on the bank as “a well-knit conspiracy” to bring down the premier institution, which Alam said has been competing on the “international level.”
He said the SAC decision would not only turn the bank into a “petty” PSU but would also lead to the direct influence of the bureaucracy.
“This protest is not for politics. This issue of tampering the J&K bank’s integrity is an issue touching every citizen of the state,” Alam said.
“If they wanted to make the bank better, they should have accorded it more autonomy,” Alam said, adding that they won’t allow any curtailment of the bank’s autonomy.
The PDP workers and leaders shouting slogans said that such action is fraught with dangerous consequences and will push the state into deeper financial crises in the coming time.
Earlier on Thursday PDP leader and former finance minister Haseeb Drabu joined the protest bandwagon on the cyberspace stating that treating of the J&K bank as a public sector undertaking (PSU) was against the economic interest of the state.
“@jandkgovernor, of course, I have personal interest in J&K Bank. We have emotional equity in it. Your decision is against economic interest of the state, which is against my political interests. Neither is malafide. Wish one could say the same about your decision,” Drabu wrote on Twitter.
Drabu’s comments came in view of the governor Satya Pal Malik’s statement that only people with “personal or political interests” in J&K Bank are opposing the move.
The move has drawn serious reactions and criticism from regional political parties, trade, and business communities along the employees of the J&K Bank.
Earlier PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had called the move a “disturbing step to snatch every bit of autonomy that our institutions have”.
On Wednesday, she (Mehbooba) had called union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and suggested the decision by the governor should be scrapped.
Earlier this week the National Conference had also demanded a rollback of the SAC decision during a protest rally here.
Meanwhile, the Raj Bhawan in a statement had clarified that the SAC decision had “no intention of interfering in the day-to-day affairs of the bank and its functional autonomy”.
The SAC order has also brought the bank under the ambit of the Right to Information, asking it to follow Central Vigilance Commission guidelines along with making it more “accountable” to the Legislative Assembly with its annual report to be tabled in the House.
“Since the State government holds 60% of majority shares in J&K Bank, for all practical purposes, it is a PSU. Therefore all transparency and accountability features that arise from this have to apply to the bank,” a government statement reads in defense of the decision.
On November 22, the Governor-led State Administrative Council (SAC) had approved the proposal for treating Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited as a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).