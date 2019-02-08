PDP hits out at Governor

‘Don’t act as agent of any party, uphold sanctity of your post’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader Mohammad Sartaj Madani has expressed serious concern over remarks made by Governor Satya Pal Malik, saying it was worrisome that the highest institution of the state “was now becoming a mere joke.”
“It is regrettable that since the day Malik assumed office of Governor in the state, he goes to every channel and every newspaper and apparently without verifying facts, makes general comments. Governor’s post is constitutional and has its own dignity and it is expected from a governor that he or she performs impartially without fear and favour. However, what we are seeing for the past few months is a clear bias shown by the Raj Bhavan,” said Madni.
He said going by the previous statements of Governor Malik, it seems that he has grudge against the people of Kashmir even for having a house. “And according to him anybody, who owns a two story house in Kashmir, has to be a thief. The Governor is making political statements and trying to lure people towards a particular political party. Such actions will lead the state towards an anarchy”.
Madni said instead of interfering unnecessarily in politics, Malik should concentrate on providing basic amenities to the people, who at present have been left in lurch with dearth of water and electricity taking toll in entire Valley.
“If he keeps indulging himself in these theatrics, time is near when the credibility of this highest post will get eroded and the Raj Bhavan will become a joke for people of the state as well as of the country,” he said.