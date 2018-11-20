PDP, Hakeem, Soz, Mir express shock

Veeri, Nizamudin, Dilawar, Yawar pray for departed soul
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 19:
Peoples Democratic Party chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir on Monday condoled the demise of former chief secretary Muhammad Iqbal Khanday.
In his condolence message, Rafi Ahmad Mir termed Mohammad Iqbal Khandey as a visionary person dedicated to public service.
The PDP chief spokesperson said that the entire party is mourning the sad demise of a vibrant person who had a significant contribution to the field of public service
President Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir condoled the demise of former chief secretary.
Mir appreciated the significant contribution of the officer to various departments of the state he has served during his tenure.
He said in his death, the State Government has lost a dedicated officer and a generous human being.
Mir expressed his deep sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.
While expressing grief and sorrow over the demise of the former chief secretary of the state, PDP Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri hailed the services rendered by Khanday in ensuring a people's friendly governance in the state.
In a statement issued here, Veeri said that Khanday since the inception of his career worked tirelessly and with dedication and remained firm in his resolve to serve the downtrodden and non-affluent people of the state.
Senior PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the sad demise of former Chief Secretary Iqbal Khandwa. Bhat said Iqbal, one of the effective administrators, earned respect in the bureaucracy for his acumen and command. He contributed immensely in all sectors, particularly as head of planning and finance. He will be remembered for honesty, integrity and uprightness.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former tourism minister, Muhammad Dilawar Mir and his son, who is also PDP spokesman and MLA Rafiabad, Yawar Dilawar Mir Monday expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Iqbal Khanday.
The duo in a statement appreciated the contribution of the officer to various departments of the state.
They also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and also prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.
Chairman of PDF and MLA Khansahib Hakeem Yaseen expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Chief Secretary.
In his condolence message, Hakeem said that late Khanday was a great son of the soil, a brilliant and intelligent IAS officer who significantly contributed to the state at the administrative level.
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, Prof Saifuddin Soz condoled the demise of Khanday.
In a tweet, he said Iqbal Khandey never sought popularity and was a man of integrity. “Kashmir administration has been graft-ridden but he (Khanday) tried his best to live within his means. He was clearly identifiable for not mincing words. He was blunt & straightforward. He never told lies to hide his real self,” Prof Soz said.
Monga condoles demise
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC G N Moonga has condoled the demise of former Chief Secretary Mohammad Iqbal Khanday, who passed away after a brief illness in Srinagar on Monday.
In a condolence message, he expressed grief and shock over the demise of Khanday, an upright and honest former bureaucrat. “Khanday sahib had a deep sense of commitment towards the people of J&K and his demise is an irreparable loss to the State,” Monga said.
The Congress leader expressed deep sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.
Panoo expresses grief
Trade union leader and General Secretary Shopian Coordination Committee Ghulam Mohiuddin Panoo has expressed his sorrow over the sudden death of former Chief- Secretary Iqbal Khanday. In his condolence message, Panoo said the deceased was a seasoned officer who served the people of the state well, throughout his tenure as administrator. Expressing shock and grief Panoo said in his death the state lost one of its ablest officers and a well-wisher.
He served people in difficult times: Tarigami
CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the former chief secretary of the state Mohamad Iqbal Khanday. “In Khanday sahib’s death, Jammu and Kashmir has lost a well-wisher who spent all his life for the betterment of the public.” In his condolence message, Tarigami said, “Throughout his career, he worked tirelessly, honestly and with dedication for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He worked against all odds and stood steadfast to serve the people of the state in most difficult times.”
He described Khanday’s demise as a personal loss, saying his passing away has created a void in the state, which is difficult to fill up. “I express solidarity with the bereaved family.”
Shall be remembered for his abilities: Rather
Senior NC leader and former finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Iqbal Khanday. “A noble soul he was, he shall be remembered for his abilities and work ethics. He had a protracted career spawning on more than two decades. I pray to almighty to give peace to the soul of deceased and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss,” he said.
Rather recounting his long association with the deceased said, “Khanday sahib was a man of morals throughout his long-drawn-out career he worked immensely for the betterment of people,” he said.
We lost a dedicated administrator: Bukhari
Senior PDP leader and former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday condoled the demise of former chief secretary Muhammad Iqbal Khanday.
Expressing commiseration, Bukhari recalled the significant contribution of the deceased officer to various departments of the state during his various capacities. He said in his death, the State has lost a dedicated administrator and a compassionate human being.
“I express my heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family. The deceased was an astute officer who was extremely sincere to his official assignments,” Bukhari observed while expressing deep sympathies to the members of the bereaved family.
The former finance minister also prayed for the peace to the departed soul and courage for his family members to bear this irreparable loss.