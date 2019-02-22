PDP hails Sikh community for helping fear stricken Kashmiris

Srinagar:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday hailed valour and selfless efforts of Sikh Community in north India for coming to the rescue of Kashmiri students outside Valley.
In a statement issued here, PDP termed it a reflection of country’s secular and tolerant face.
PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura expressed gratitude to the Sikh organizations—who opened the doors of the places of their worship and provided shelter to the Kashmiri students who had become victims of smear campaign post Pulwama attack in country’s various parts.
Hanjura said the entire state is indebted to those Sikh organizations who have exhibited the real face of humanity to the world and has shown the windows of India’s secular and tolerant image.
The PDP General Secretary also hailed communal harmony exhibited by the people in Jammu as they didn’t allow the fanatic groups to tear apart region’s secular fabric and affect the image of its brotherhood and harmonious character.
Meanwhile, Hanjura also urged upon the administration to take immediate measures for ensuring safe return of Kashmiri students, businessmen and employees stuck up in various other states at present. He said that the government is duty bound to ensure safety of each and every student of Kashmir and provide them safe passage so that they could reach home without any harm.