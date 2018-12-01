PDP hails GoI’s over extending Baramulla-Kupwara rail link

Mehbooba personally fought for it as CM: Haq Khan
Mehbooba personally fought for it as CM: Haq Khan
Srinagar:
Former Minister and senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Haq Khan on Friday hailed the Government of India’s initiative to expand Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link up to Kupwara in north Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Khan said that the decision will go a long way in ensuring an overall development of the Kupwara region and generating employment for the locals there.
He added that the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti as Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister had personally take this up at the highest level and rigorously pursued it with the centre and the concerned Ministry.
Khan said that the connectively has been one of the main areas of focus of the PDP government and there were vital road links that were built in the state during a short span of time. “The Kupwara railway link remained the prime focus of the PDP government and today the earnest efforts of the PDP regime have yielded positive results,” Khan said in a statement.