PDP Govt paid Rs 1 crore for Art 35-A defence: Ex-law minister

‘Didn’t file detailed response on Fali Nariman and Adv Gen’s advice’
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 11:
Former law minister Abdul Haq Khan Saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government paid Rs 1 crore to the constitutional experts for seeking counsel for the defence of Article 35-A.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Khan, the senior PDP leader, said Mehbooba Mufti-led government sought advice of four senior most lawyers and constitutional experts of the country for defending Article 35-A.
“The PDP-led government was very serious about the defence of Article 35-A and paid Rs 1 crore to the constitutional experts and top lawyers to counsel about it,” Khan said.
He said the PDP-led government took up the issue of Article 35-A seriously and convinced certain people for putting up intervention applications so that a battery of eminent lawyers could be engaged.
Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution is an article that empowers Jammu Kashmir state’s legislature to define “permanent residents” of the State and provide special rights and privileges to those permanent residents.
The senior PDP leader said the Mehbooba-led government took up the issue and corresponded with New Delhi about it as part of the State-Centre relations.
“We got the constitutional amendments from National Archives of India and from the State’s own Department of Archives, Archeology and Museums to prepare the defence of Article 35-A,” he said.
Khan said the PDP-led government also took the opinion of Adarsh Sein Anand, the former Chief Justice of India who passed away on December 1, 2017.
Former chief minister and National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah had earlier raised an alarm saying the PDP-led government’s defense for protection of the constitutional provision was “extremely weak” and had “far too many gaps for other side to exploit and leaves us highly vulnerable to 35-A being overturned”.
“I have gone through the counter-affidavit filed by the State government in the Supreme Court to defend the Article 35-A. I believe that the affidavit is extremely weak. The arguments that could have been made and should have been made are not being brought out as forcefully as should have been done,” Abdullah had said.
However, Khan said the government had not filed the detailed response in the apex court after holding an elaborate discussion with veteran Indian jurist Fali Sam Nariman and Advocate General and believed that a detailed response could be filed later.
The PDP leader sounded confident that Article 35-A was secure keeping in view the two Constitutional Bench judgements that had upheld Art 35-A.
Khan said as four more petitions had been clubbed with Article 35-A judgement, the apex court had to take notice in these petitions too.
“Being a lawyer I believe if the 5-judge constitutional bench passes the judgement, then it will go to the 7-judge constitutional bench and in light of the two constitutional bench judgements, they have to go by it and dismiss the petition against Article 35-A,” he said.
