PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's third death anniversary observed in Bijbehara Anantnag

Published at January 07, 2019 04:56 PM 0Comment(s)963views


PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed

Shafat Hussain

Anantnag
Scores of PDP supporters and local leaders gathered at Dara Shikow park in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district to pay homage to late PDP founder, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, on his third death anniversary, Monday.
 
After offering floral tributes to her late father, former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, addressed the party workers and supporters. Mehbooba also apologised for her 'toffee' remark that she had made during a press conference  in 2016.
 
Mehbooba said that she is being criticised for visiting the homes of slain militants.
 
“My comments made during 2016, as a mother, have hurt mothers, sisters and brothers and I apologise for that. Some people are criticising me that she has made such remark but it was out of motherly love. Mothers do get angry when her kids don’t listen to her,” Mehbooba Mufti said during her address.
 
"I as a mother felt pain when kids were being killed in the clashes and in anger I made those comments. I have been visiting people for long, and recent visits to the homes of slain militant and a civilian was nothing new. It was on the request of a sister of militant that I visited their house as the family accused of harassment," she added.
