PDP for immediate relief to Karnah flood affected people

Srinagar, Aug 17:
Expressing grief at the massive damages caused in Karnah and adjoining areas due to the recent flash floods, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday pitched for the immediate relief to the affected people while urging the administration to ensure all financial assistance is made available to those who have lost their shelters and businesses due to the catastrophe.
In a statement issued here, party chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir stated that the areas in Karnah which are the worst affected include Nachyam, Baghballa, Hajinar, Tangdar Bazar, Lountha and Shartpalla wherein massive damage was caused to residential houses and business establishments. Besides that, according to the spokesman, water and electricity supplies have been affected from Nachiyain to Tangdhar.
PDP urged the administration to make the rescue teams work on the ground more rigorously and that the Civil administration, SDRF, Volunteers and police need to be put in action in a bid to restore connectivity that could pave way for further help.
As per the spokesman, MLA Karnah Raja Manzoor Ahmad Khan is already spearheading the relief and rehabilitation works and has been working in close coordination with the civil administration and the local groups.
Seeking a permanent solution to the frequent flooding in the area, PDP spokesman urged the government to explore options that could save the local populace from such situations in future. He also assured the people in the affected areas that the party stands with them during the present tough times and shall remain in the forefront to seek mitigation of their losses within the stipulated time.