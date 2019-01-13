PDP expresses concern over worsening power scenario

Srinagar, Jan 12:
Urging the party workers and activists to stay united during the present time of tough ordeals, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura has said that conspiracies aimed at undermining the importance of PDP will miserably fail on ground this time again.
Addressing party workers at Char-e-Sharief’s Nagam area, Hanjura said that the PDP has been since its inception representing the wishes of the people of the state and the party will continue to scan new horizons no matter how much hurdles are put in its way. “PDP is the party which has been speaking truth to power since the day it was founded. It never has bartered its principles for petty power and it will always provide a bulwark against the swirling tides in the state,” Hanjura said while addressing the workers.
The PDP General secretary also expressed concern over the paucity of power and water in several areas of central Kashmiri including Char-e-Shareif, stating that the people reel under darkness and the government continues to remain in slumber.
The participants in the meeting unanimously declared full support to the PDP during the coming polls in the state and resolved to work with more zest to strengthen the party on ground.
Meanwhile, Hanjura has expressed serious concern over the vandalising of the house of its Kanir Chadoora Halqa President Manzoor Ahmad Mir by the army on the intervening night of Jan 11 and 12. He added that the army besides vandalising Mir house also thrashed his family members and his sons too were mercilessly beaten to pulp sans any reason. “This reign of terror must end as it goes contrary to the claims of the governor Malik and is falsifying his claims of peace and tranquility in the state,” Hanjura said.