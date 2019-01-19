PDP expels senior leader Altaf Bukhari for anti-party activities

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party Saturday expelled senior leader Altaf Bukhari from the basic membership of the party for leading dissent and anti-party activities.
In a statement, PDP spokesman said that the party has been watching with concern the activities of Bukhari for quite some time.
“Ever since the passing away of our founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, he has been perusing his personal political ambition at the cost of the Party and state interest,” the statement reads.
The spokesman said that Bukhari inspired and led dissent in the Party at its most crucial stage which resulted in serious damage to the efforts in implementing the agenda of Alliance PDP-BJP coalition government.
“While the Party leadership was engaged in negotiations with its partner (BJP) and the GOI insisting on implementing some agreed points before forming the new government, the dissension weakened its bargaining position forcing subsequent events against its will,” the statement said.
PDP spokesman said that in spite of this obvious backstabbing and subversion of people's interest the Party leadership believed in subsequent explanations and assurances of Bukhari and reposed complete trust in him by re-inducting him in cabinet.
“Unfortunately ever after the end of coalition, Bukhari instead of pursuing party interest in accordance with the expectations of our voters and workers started open attempts at breaking the Party by hobnobbing with its rivals.”
The party spokesman said that newspapers have been running stories almost on daily basis to create impression of Bukhari being at the centre of a 'rebellion' brewing in the Party.
“The leadership waited in the hope of Bukhari rejecting these reports to clear the air. But unfortunately he did nothing to remove this impression,” the spokesman said adding, “It was therefore decided to expel him from party's basic membership with immediate effect.”