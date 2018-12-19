PDP expels Bukhari, Hussain ahead of duo’s joining NC

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 18:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday expelled two of its former ministers, Syed Basharat Bukhari and Peer Muhammad Hussain ahead of the duo’s joining National Conference (NC).
Talking to Rising Kashmir, PDP Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri said both the leaders were expelled for “anti-party activities”.
He said the party had received information that both the leaders were working against the party interests in their respective regions.
“They left the party in testing times,” Veeri said.
Bukhari had earlier resigned from the PDP government’s cabinet in 2017 following curtailment in his cabinet portfolio.
However, after rapprochement with the PDP President and the then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Bukhari settled with “insignificant” portfolio of Horticulture department.
Later in a reshuffle, Bukhari was given the same portfolio while other party leaders were accommodated.
Bukhari was also left out of the key party positions when the party was restructured two months back.
Bukhari was conspicuous with his absence from grand PDP meet held last week to quell dissent.
Bukhari started his career in PDP as the chief spokesman of the party and then went on to become an MLC following which he was thrice elected MLA from Sangrama constituency of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Peer Muhammad Hussain said he had already resigned from PDP and would join NC.
Hussain said he had sent his resignation to the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti in December last year but till date the party had not accepted it.
“I had nothing to do with PDP since then. They tried to reproach but that wasn’t acceptable to me,” Hussain said. “PDP’s reshuffling of the party was a farce.”
He said the “coterie” surrounding the PDP President during her stint as chief minister was still calling the shots in the PDP but from behind the curtain.
“I haven’t attended any party meet or function since last year. I lost everything while building PDP but the party has been internally corrupted by few people Mehbooba Mufti is surrounded by,” Hussain said.
On the question of being approached by political parties, Hussain said all parties including Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference had approached him but he would join NC.
Accusing PDP of justifying civilian killings in power, Hussain said, “They didn’t pay heed to our suggestions about party losing space on the ground. We were killing people and then justifying it. This dented us severely.”
He said the party not only lost the trust of the people but also lost the people like him who had built the party on the grassroots level.
“People like me shouted their lungs out at the party being wiped out but nobody paid heed,” Hussain said.
Hussain, a former MLA from Shangus constituency on PDP ticket was appointed as Vice Chairperson of the Wakf Board, a post which he was forced to relinquish last year in August after he went out of favour with the then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Following his resignation last year as VC Wakf Board, PDP removed Hussain’s son Hashim Hussain as Additional Advocate General by PDP-led government in March this year.
The decision was seen as a backlash to the statement made by Hussain in March when he criticized the PDP-led government on various fronts.
A former minister in the maiden PDP coalition with the Congress, Hussain gave up his assembly constituency to make way for his son-in-law Peerzada Mansoor Hussain in the 2008 polls.
Mansoor is considered to be the member of the Mehbooba Mufti’s ‘coterie’ being vociferously criticized by Hussain.
The founder PDP member, Hussain was once considered as a close confidante of former chief minister late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.
PDP has been facing rebellion ever since the party lost power in the State in June this year.
After the expulsion of Hussain and Bukhari, the PDP has lost seven leaders since being ousted out of power in June this year.
Two of its former cabinet ministers Haseeb Drabu and Imran Ansari along with two MLAs Abid Ansari and Muhammad Abbas Wani have already resigned from the party.
Barring Drabu, the other three joined BJP ally Sajjad Gani Lone’s Peoples Conference.
Reports are ripe about rebel PDP MLC Saif-ud-Din Bhat also joining NC.
Bhat, who has been openly criticizing the PDP leadership, earlier allied with PC.
However, as per sources, he is likely to join NC after his meeting the NC Vice President Omar Abdullah.