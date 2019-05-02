PDP dividing secular vote to benefit BJP in Ladkah division: Congress

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Says Party cannot hide its real face by issuing unfounded, baseless reactions.

Reacting to the Statement issued by PDP in the backdrop of assertions of Ghulam Ahmad Mir with regard to Ladakh elections—the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has said that people of Kargil were well about the conspiracies being hatched by PDP and others to divide secular vote in Kargil and Ladakh districts.

The party spokesperson while commenting on the reaction by PDP leader blamed the Party over dividing Secular Vote in connivance with the BJP in Ladakh Division like they did in 2014 Assembly Elections in the State.

By indulging in blame game PDP cannot hide its real face, which is still being covered with the Saffron colour. People not only in Ladkah Division, but in Jammu and Kashmir know as to how PDP helped BJP in past also, Spokesperson said.

PDP was in habit of adopting divide and rule policy based on lies and deceit for power. Backing independent candidate in Ladakh PDP under a well-planned conspiracy was strengthening the communal forces to serve its vested interests, but the people of Kargil & Ladakh will jointly defeat the designs of both PDP & BJP, which are still hand in glove after losing power in JK.

The Party Spokesperson advised the PDP Leadership to go for self-introspection and desist from issuing unfounded & misleading reactions, as that, people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were well are about its policy of deceit and political exploitation.