May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PDP dividing secular vote to benefit BJP in Ladkah division: Congress

Says Party cannot hide its real face by issuing unfounded, baseless reactions.

 Reacting to the Statement issued by PDP in the backdrop of assertions of Ghulam Ahmad Mir with regard to Ladakh elections—the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has said that people of Kargil were well about the conspiracies being hatched by PDP and others to divide secular vote in Kargil and Ladakh districts.
The party spokesperson while commenting on the reaction by PDP leader blamed the Party over dividing Secular Vote in connivance with the BJP in Ladakh Division like they did in 2014 Assembly Elections in the State.
By indulging in blame game PDP cannot hide its real face, which is still being covered with the Saffron colour. People not only in Ladkah Division, but in Jammu and Kashmir know as to how PDP helped BJP in past also, Spokesperson said.
PDP was in habit of adopting divide and rule policy based on lies and deceit for power. Backing independent candidate in Ladakh PDP under a well-planned conspiracy was strengthening the communal forces to serve its vested interests, but the people of Kargil & Ladakh will jointly defeat the designs of both PDP & BJP, which are still hand in glove after losing power in JK.
The Party Spokesperson advised the PDP Leadership to go for self-introspection and desist from issuing unfounded & misleading reactions, as that, people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were well are about its policy of deceit and political exploitation.

 

 

 

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena's call to ban burqa

May 01 | Agencies

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

May 01 | Agencies
Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

May 01 | Press Trust of India

Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

May 01 | Agencies

Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

May 01 | Agencies
Dismissed BSF jawan

Dismissed BSF jawan's nomination papers rejected

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

May 01 | Riyaz Bhat

DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

May 01 | Riyaz Bhat
15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

May 01 | Press Trust of India

15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

May 01 | Agencies

Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

May 01 | Agencies
BJP disapprove Sena

BJP disapprove Sena's demand for ban on Burqas

May 01 | Agencies
PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

May 01 | Javid Sofi
Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

May 01 | RK Online Desk

Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

May 01 | Agencies

Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

May 01 | Agencies
New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

May 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

May 01 | RK Online Desk
UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

May 01 | Javid Sofi

Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

May 01 | Javid Sofi
China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

May 01 | RK Online Desk
