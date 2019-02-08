PDP district president Baramulla quits

Ghulam HassanBaramulla:
The Baramulla district president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Irshad Rasool Kar on Thursday resigned from the basic membership of the party.
Kar was the district President for Baramulla as well as Incharge-President of Bandipora district.
“I am resigning from the basic membership of the PDP. I have send my resignation letter to the party president (Mehbooba Mufti),” reports quoted Kar as having said. Kar is the son of veteran Congress leader late Ghulam Rasool Kar. People's Democratic Party Baramull district president resigned , will goes to National Conference . Kar joined PDP on the request of Mehbooba Mufti after losing Sopore assembly seat. “I am resigning from the basic membership of the PDP. I have sent my resignation letter to the party president Mehbooba Mufti,” Kar said.