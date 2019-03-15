PDP dissolves Shangus, Kokernag Zone Committees

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday has dissolved its Zonal Committees of Shangus and Kokernag. According to a party spokesman, after the approval of the President People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti party’s zone committees of Shangus and Kokernag have been dissolved.
