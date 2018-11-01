PDP denounces attempts of defaming JK’s premier institutions

Srinagar, Oct 31:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said the attempts are being made to erode the credibility of the vital institutions of the state and prepare ground for out of the way intervention in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued, senior PDP leader Dr Mehboob Beg stated that deliberate attempts with sinister motives are being made to discredit the institutions like Jammu and Kashmir Bank and Public Service Commission of the state.
He added that besides that doubts are being created in the minds of people about the efficiency of the administrative machinery of the state.
Beg said that after a lot of struggle and reforms, the credibility of these institutions has been built over the years and there is need to unanimously foil any such nefarious designs that are aimed at undermining the importance of such places.
He added that for the first time in the history of the state, the PDP led government established a full-fledged Public Service Commission, appointing the best members and the chairman with proven integrity.
Beg said the candidates selected through the Public Service Commission are selected purely on the bases of merit and they have been showing their acumen and efficiency in the field.
The PDP leader added that the JK Bank is at present the target of the vested interests with attempts being made to sabotage its progress. “The fact known to one and all is that the bank has the transparent system of recruitment and PDP denounces the attempts being made to defame such institutions of the state,” Beg said in a statement.