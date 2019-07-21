PDP demands Women’s college at Achbal

July 21, 2019 |

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and former MLA Shangus Mansoor Hussain Sohrawardhy on Saturday called on Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here and sought resolution of various issues pertaining to Shangus assembly constituency.

Mansoor, as per the party spokesman, has sought approval for the establishment of Degree College for Women at Achbal, stating that though the issue was under serious consideration during the popular government, it at present merits attention of the governor administration on priority.

He highlighted how the establishment of Women Degree College will benefit a huge chunk of female population in Achbal who otherwise leave their studies midway due to not to being able to travel long distances.

The PDP leader urged governor Malik to tap the water resources for Shangus assembly segment from Kajnag and Nagputan so that the local inhabitants residing in the hamlets could avail water facility without any hardships.

He urged governor to declare Chatpal a tourist destination, highlighting how the emerald steams and majestic mountains of the place have remained unexplored so far and why government’s attention is desperately needed to allow the picturesque valley to thrive. He said that Chatpal if declared a tourist destination will be a mini-Pahalgam for the visitors and will provide livelihood to thousands of local inhabitants there.

He raised the demand of installing electricity transformers at Poshnadi, Chowgham and Pohlu to which governor Malik issued on spot orders.

Mansoor further thanked Governor for listening to the issues pertaining to Shangus assembly segment and expressed hope that same will be taken up with the relevant agencies for their early resolution.