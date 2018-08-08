PDP demands time-bound probe in Ramban killing

Srinagar, Aug 07 (KNS):
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday expressed concern over the delay being done in investigating the killing of a youth outside the residence of NC leader Dr Farooq Abdullah last week.
In a statement issued, PDP spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir, has also condemned the killing of a cattle trader in Ramban, stating that such incidents have plunged the minorities of the Jammu region into an insurmountable predicament with fear dominating the scenes.
Mir said it was shocking that even when days have passed, proper investigation is yet to be initiated over the killing of youth outside the residence of NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah. “Mystery continues to shroud this unfortunate and gruesome incident, agonizing family of the slain youth further. The incident merits concern from the people at the helm without any delay,” Mir said.
PDP spokesman also demanded that the government needs to investigate the killing of a cattle trader in Ramban and give justice to the victim’s family at an earliest. “We express our solidarity with the bereaved families and want to assure them that the party stands with them at the hour of this great loss. We also want to convey our concern to the government over such episodes in which the minorities living in Jammu are feeling scared and panic stricken,” Mir said.
He added that both police and the civil administration must initiate a thorough investigation into the two different episodes that have taken place in Jammu within a week’s time and order a time bound probe for the speedy justice to the families. (KNS)