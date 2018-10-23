About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDP demands time-bound probe

Published at October 23, 2018


Srinagar:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice-President Abdul Rahman Veeri on Monday termed the innocent killings in Kulgam condemnable—demanding impartial probe into the incident.
Veeri in a statement issued here stated that the time bound investigation is needed in the incident and justice must be accorded to the victims. He also urged the central government to initiate dialogue and reconciliation so that the further loss of precious lives in the state is stopped and peaceful atmosphere is created in which all sections of the society could feel secure and safe. “We share the grief of those families who lost their dear ones and express solidarity with them.,” Veeri said.

