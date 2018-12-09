PDP demands Rs 1o Lakh as exgratia for families of Poonch accident victims

Jammu, Dec 8:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and MLC Surinder Choudhary on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic road incident in Poonch, demanding adequate compensation for the families of the victims.
In a statement issued here, Choudhary commiserated with the families of those killed in the accident.
The PDP leader also expressed serious concern over the unprecedented upsurge in road accidents in the mountainous areas of the State. He also pitched for the re-examination of the commercial vehicles that ply on the roads in the hilly areas, stating that most of them have turned outdated and are putting the precious lives of the passengers at serious risk.
Choudhary further asked the governor administration to review the status of the parameters pertaining to passenger safety, road and vehicle conditions in the state in general and in the hilly areas in particular.
Extending heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the accident, Choudhary demanded at least Rs 10 Lakh as Ex gratia to the families of victims and also to those who were injured in the accident.
PDP leaders who condoled the death of those killed in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery to the injured are Ved Mahajan, R.K Bali, Fallail Singh, Ch. Hussain Ali Wafa, Sukhwinder Singh, Satpal Singh Charak, Ranbir Singh Manga, Narinder Singh Raina, Kulpeep Sharma, Sunil Bhat, R.K Pardesi, R.K Koul, Vimal Ji Wantoo and Parvesh Bali.