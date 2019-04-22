PDP demands more NEET centres in Kashmir

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday demanded adequate number of exam centres for NEET aspirants in Kashmir so that the hardships they face by traveling outside Valley are avoided.



In a statement issued here, PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said that in view of the highway ban, inclement weather, dilapidated condition of national highway and sky rocketing airfares, the NEET aspirants are made to face immense hardships for appearing in the exams.



Hanjura said that keeping in view the predicament being witnessed by the student community at large in Kashmir Valley, it is high time for the Ministry of Human Resource Development to allot more number of NEET exam centres in Kashmir Valley so that without any hindrance Kashmiri students could appear in the exams.